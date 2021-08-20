IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,505,000 after buying an additional 7,736,142 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after buying an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 342,689 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $4,121,000. Institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Barclays reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

