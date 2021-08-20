IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $136.54 and a 1-year high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

