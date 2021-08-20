IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11,899 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 80.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79.

