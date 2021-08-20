Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $425.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $470.36 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $482.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $108,765,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 722,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $341,758,000 after acquiring an additional 182,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

