IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 117,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 51.97% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in IMAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAC has been the topic of several research reports. National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

