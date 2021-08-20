IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.80 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMAC. National Alliance Securities cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IMAC opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76. IMAC has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of IMAC during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

