Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.80 EPS

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMGO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 60,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,294. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.