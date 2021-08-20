India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,562,308. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57. India Globalization Capital has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 31.19% and a negative net margin of 2,229.41%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

