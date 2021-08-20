Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ILPT. B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

