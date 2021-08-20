Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 563,500 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 494,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.7 days.

IFNNF stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54.

IFNNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

