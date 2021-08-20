Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $$11.72 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

