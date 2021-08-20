InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Acquired by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 114.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for approximately 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InfuSystem in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFU shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.03. 999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,325. The company has a market cap of $309.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.93. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

