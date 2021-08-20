Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

