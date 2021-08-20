Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.13.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $230.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,737. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

