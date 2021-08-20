Insider Buying: Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) Insider Buys A$28,950.00 in Stock

Australian Potash Limited (ASX:APC) insider Matthew Shackleton acquired 241,250 shares of Australian Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,950.00 ($20,678.57).

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Australian Potash alerts:

Australian Potash Company Profile

Australian Potash Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for potash, gold, and nickel sulphide minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells sulphate of potash property located in the northeast of the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Goldphyre Resources Limited and changed its name to Australian Potash Limited in November 2016.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Australian Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.