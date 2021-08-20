Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Acquires $42,400.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00.
Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Capstar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.