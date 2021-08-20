Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Acquires $42,400.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $450.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. Analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capstar Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

