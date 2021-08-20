Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.54 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Graham Cooley acquired 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($196.68).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 462 ($6.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.49. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.46).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572 ($7.47).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.