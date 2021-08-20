Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative net margin of 45.29% and a negative return on equity of 391.37%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVX. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

