Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Acquires 12,000 Shares of Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Organogenesis stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 51.16% and a net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter worth $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.