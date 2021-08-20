Insider Buying: Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Acquires C$16,000.00 in Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Derek Petrie acquired 200,000 shares of Prairie Provident Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,883.20.

Shares of PPR opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

