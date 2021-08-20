Insider Buying: Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

