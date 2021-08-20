Insider Buying: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Purchases 2,101 Shares of Stock

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Senior Officer Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 2,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,601.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$184,870.

Gordon G. Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Gordon G. Lawlor purchased 833 shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,489.47.

PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRV.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

