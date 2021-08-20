Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.31.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 493.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 357,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 297,019 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 511,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems during the second quarter worth about $375,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

