Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,508,250.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:BLI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $113.53.
Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.