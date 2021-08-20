Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Sells $2,445,996.96 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas O. Might also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $2,019.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,917.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 21.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cable One by 116,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

