Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CABO opened at $2,019.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,917.27. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter worth $252,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

