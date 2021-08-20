Insider Selling: Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO Sells $38,955.51 in Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Castlight Health stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Castlight Health by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

