Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $149,989.12 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $149,989.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75.

On Monday, June 14th, David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of Enova International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.78. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.13 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. Enova International had a net margin of 48.41% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,152,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

