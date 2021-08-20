Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells $264,186.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $243,256.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $249,470.00.

FFIV opened at $197.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

