Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

