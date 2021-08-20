Insider Selling: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Sells C$152,114.13 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar stock opened at C$69.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.15 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$75.08.

Get Linamar alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linamar to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.