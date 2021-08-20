Insider Selling: Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO Sells $99,920.00 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.51.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

