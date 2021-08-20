Insider Selling: Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $356,448.48 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James L. Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $180.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.69. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

