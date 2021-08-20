Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $32,070.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $32,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a market cap of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,672,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

