Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells 32,309 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,979,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

Shares of SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Snap by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,550,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,538,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

