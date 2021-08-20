Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Sells 168,900 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.
Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.
The Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
