Insider Selling: The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Sells 168,900 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $3,906,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of The Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 114,218 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in The Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 539,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 127,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.