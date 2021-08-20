Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells $134,152.32 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TVTX opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 34.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.