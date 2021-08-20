Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $23.59. 37,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,942. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,515,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.