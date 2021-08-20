Instem (LON:INS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $746.38

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 746.38 ($9.75) and traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.06). Instem shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 2,739 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of £167.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.58.

About Instem (LON:INS)

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

