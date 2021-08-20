Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $183,525.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $183,525.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00059608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00140498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00150257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,893.07 or 0.99416597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.71 or 0.00904664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.78 or 0.00724605 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,904,892 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.