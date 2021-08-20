Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,560 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,182,393 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $203,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Intel by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 630,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $209.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

