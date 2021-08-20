Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a market cap of $407.54 million, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 2.18. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

