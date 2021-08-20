Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Intuit comprises 1.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $543.44. 1,486,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.37 and a 12-month high of $547.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.92.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

