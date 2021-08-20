Investors Buy High Volume of Cross Country Healthcare Call Options (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,304 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,742% compared to the average volume of 288 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $753.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

