Investors Purchase High Volume of Chubb Put Options (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,594 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 772% compared to the typical daily volume of 412 put options.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,024 shares of company stock worth $3,083,454. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $185.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,279. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.