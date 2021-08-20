Investors Purchase Large Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Call Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,580 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,183% compared to the average daily volume of 332 call options.
NYSE EPC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 590,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 20.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 517,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after buying an additional 88,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 60.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 97,546.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
