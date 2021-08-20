IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $166,300.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,600. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $415.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.