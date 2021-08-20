iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,540.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after buying an additional 63,246 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 283,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

