Irwin Federman Sells 31,562 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Irwin Federman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Irwin Federman sold 312 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $6,614.40.

Shares of ONTF opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON24 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

