iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,326 shares.The stock last traded at $40.04 and had previously closed at $40.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,650,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

